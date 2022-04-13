80+ events lined up for summer in Cork

Performers in the 'The Tales of Fionn Mac Cumhal' - one of the highlights of the Cork Pops Programme.

Ruti Lachs (left) and Eileen Healy of Fresh Air Collective performing at The Workshop Cafe in Ballygarvan are welcomed by proprietor Aidan O'Brien. Pic: Brian Lougheed

IRELAND’S greatest hero from ancient times, Cúchulainn, is to make an appearance at Mallow Castle on Monday next as one of the first events in the Cork Pops Programme which promises more than 80 concerts, workshops and comedy performances at outdoor venues throughout the county over the next few months.

‘Cú Chulainn’s The Brave’ is a show in which one of the country’s most loved legends gets retold with a heavy dose of comedy. During the shows, which take place at 1pm and 3pm at Mallow Castley, we follow the hero on his journey which he begins as an ordinary boy but finishes as a titanic warrior.

Other events include a concert by Iconic at St Georges Arts Centre in Mitchelstown on Friday, April 22, a musical tour from Nessun Dorma to Moon River, and Bob’s Bar in Kanturk will host the first of this year’s Duhallow Bluegrass Sessions on Sunday, April 24.

Speaking of legends, John Spillane will headline a number of concerts later this Summer as part of the Cork Pops Programme.

Cork County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has welcomed the return of the Cork Pops Programme following what she described as a ‘Summer of Joy’ last year due to the success of the 2021 programme.

““Last year, thanks to funding through LLPPS, Cork Co Co Pops brought joy and creativity to towns and villages throughout the county with a series of concerts, plays, performances and workshops in public spaces.

“These events allowed us all to come together safely again and celebrate our local talent and culture.

“It is great to see those successes continuing and brightening up towns and villages countywide again this year.”

County Cork CEO Tim Lucey said that the programme provided support in 2021 for over 650 professional performingartists, event producers and other production personnel and delivered over 180 performances during the season.

Full details regarding the April programme can be accessed through the Cork County Council website, www.corkcoco,ie.