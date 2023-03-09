70th North Cork Drama Festival gets underway

The stage party of Rev. Fr. Anthony Sheehan, chair, adjudicator Aodh McKay, Eoin McMahon, who opened the festival and director Dermot J. Cregg on the opening night the festival at the community hall.

North Cork Drama Festival committee members Norma Reidy and Frances Lowry pictured at the opening of the 70th festival at the community hall in Charleville.

The committee of the North Cork Drama Festival pictured at the opening of the 7oth event at Charleville Community Hall last Friday night.

Charleville’s 70th North Cork Drama Festival got underway on last Friday night at the local community hall.

The festival was officially declared open by Eoin McMahon, the son of the late Listowel playwright Bryan McMahon, who opened the first festival in 1953, and was also a patron of the cultural event.

In his address, Eoin McMahon had the big opening night audience in stitches as he regaled them with the witticisms and wisdom of his native North Kerry.

He said he was delighted to be present to open the 70th event, and mentioned his father’s opening of the first festival 70 years ago. “My father loved the amateur stage over the professional, as it demonstrated the essence of the movement,” he said.

“He felt much more at home with the people of rural Ireland, who kept the movement going during troubled times, and were reminiscent of the meithal, as they brought people together,” he added.

He said imagination was most important for any production to be brought to fruition.

Referring to his father, Bryan, who was a school teacher, who asked a young pupil one day “what is imagination,”? and the young lad replied “your eyes looking in, sir.” This, he said, was as good an explanation of imagination as he had heard.

Mr. McMahon also referred to those who had gone before, both in the committee of the North Cork Drama Festival and in his native Listowel Drama Group, who had kept the festival and the drama in general alive through the years. He declared the festival open saying the “stage will never die”.

Festival chairman Rev. Fr. Anthony Sheehan welcomed everybody to this historic festival. “Everybody in the town and surrounding areas should be proud of the event, which grew from an acting group, St. Colman’s Players, Charleville in the early ‘fifties,” he said. “It is an age old tradition of the living theatre in Charleville.

“It’s magic is set to continue with a vibrant and enthusiastic new committee, and long may they prosper.”

Festival director Dermot J. Cregg then introduced the first group, the Brideview Drama Group from Tallow, Co. Waterford, who staged a scintillating production of ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller. The adjudicator is Aodh McKay, who was also the adjudicator when the festival was abruptly cancelled due to the Covid pandemic in 2020.