€68,000 pricetag for translating Co. Devt. Plan

Cork County Council resolved to provide a translation of its County Development Plan at a cost of €68,000 following a reprimand from the Language Commissioner.

CORK County Council has confirmed it will pay €68,000 to translate the County Development Plan, which was adapted on June 6, and the Irish language version of the document would be available by the end of September.

This confirmation to The Corkman follows our story in March in which we brought to light that the Council had been reprimanded by the Coimisnéir Teanga for its failure to provide translations of the seven volumes of the draft Development Plan as it was being discussed over the past two years.

As a result of the interaction with the Council and the Language Commissioner following a complaint received by his office, the Council rput out a tender for the translation work to be carried out on the adapted plan in March.

Strictly speaking, the terms of the scheme agreed between the Council and the Gaeltacht Minister mean that only the draft plan needs to be translated, not the final plan. The thinking is that once the draft plans are translated, providing the Irish version of the final plan would only be a minor piece of work.

While the Language Commissioner issued his annual report for 2021 this week, it did not include the complaint against Cork County Council as that was received in this calendar year.

When a previous complaint was brought against the Council for its failure to provide a translation of the local development plans in 2018, officials said that only one person had sought to access the Irish version of the plan. Following this, according to the report on the complaint by the Commissioner, the cost of providing an Irish language version of the plans was €156,000. According to the same document, the preparation of the plans cost in excess of €3m.