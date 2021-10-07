6600 homes cut from County Development plan target - Council CEO

ALMOST 7,000 homes have been cut from the target set out in Cork’s draft County Development Plan for the 2022-8 period following the recommendation of the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR). According to an official response from Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey to thousands of submissions sent in from the public and from public bodies such as the OPR and the Southern Regional Assembly, the target for the number of homes to be built in Cork during the period of the plan has been cut from 29,352 to 22,611. The bulk of those cut would fall in the county’s main towns. The original target for this category was 20,231 while the new benchmark is 14,795. ‘Super key villages’, communities with a population more than 1,500 people, will now have a target of 1,608, down from 1,782. The target for key villages is now 1,320, down from 2,094 while rural housing will also be hit with a cut from 3,905 to 3,712 homes. More extensive cuts were recommended by the OPR which pointed to what were, in its view, breaches of the National Planning Framework. Another issue which was highlighted in The Corkman during the summer, and led to some submissions, was the decision to discard the ‘village nuclei’ designation for small rural communities – including places in north Cork such as Taur and Nadd, and Cúil and Réidh na nDoirí in mid Cork. In a submission, Coiste Forbartha Réidh na nDoirí asked for the community’s development boundary to be included by name in the County Development Plan. In his response, Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey appeared to reject the request as he said that housing in what were formerly known as village nuclei would be permitted on the basis of rural housing policy in future. “Any future housing proposals in these settlements will be assessed on the basis of the rural housing policy applicable in the area,” he said. The Council CEO’s full response to the public consultation is on www.corkcoco.ie.