€6+ million extension confirmed for Scoil Mhuire in Kanturk

Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Principal Denis Keating, Deputy Principal Andrew McNamara, former Principal Miriam Downey, Councillor John Paul O'Shea FG, Michael Moynihan TD, FF, and First Year Students celebrate the €6 million grant for refurbishment and expansion of the School. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The Department of Education has approved in excess of €6 million for the refurbishment and expansion of Scoil Mhuire in Kanturk.

The project will see the replacement of seven existing prefab classrooms with nine new modern classrooms. A textile room, graphics room and music room as well as 5 SET / pastoral offices will be included in the extension.

The project will also see the provision of two SEN base classrooms and a range of support facilities once completed.

The Department of Education has also granted permission for temporary prefab accommodation to be provided for the duration of the build once the current prefabs have been demolished.

The process to appoint a design team is well underway and the new facility is expected to open in 2024.

Speaking to The Corkman, school principal Denis Keating expressed the delight of the school community at the investment by the Department of Education in future generations of students who will attend Scoil Mhuire.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Miriam Downey, who worked tirelessly on this project for much of the past decade. He also acknowledged the efforts of local public representatives in advocating for this investment.

Meanwhile, Following an extensive consultation and discussion process involving parents, staff and Board of Management members of both Kanturk primary schools, a name for the new, amalgamated primary school is the town has been selected; it is to be called Scoil Naomh Pádraig. This name has been approved by the school patron, Bishop William Crean.

It is envisaged that the new school - incorporating the current boys and girls national schools - will be open to all pupils in September 2022.

A crest for the new school has been designed from submissions of drawings from 4th – 6th class pupils in both schools and currently it is being finalised by a graphic designer.

The new school is being built adjacent to the new relief road in the town, which is due to be officially opened this Friday.