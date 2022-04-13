570 new homes in the pipeline for North Cork area

THE North Cork area is in line for a major housing construction boom, with 570 units in the pipeline at four sites across the region.

The largest of these relates to an application made to An Bord Pleanála by Cumnor Construction Ltd for a Strategic Housing Development in the Fermoy townland of Coolcarron consisting of 336 units.

The application for the development on the almost 30-acre site makes provision for mix of 242 two to five bed houses and 94 one/two bed duplex apartments.

Under Government part V regulations it is proposed that 33 of the units will be transferred to Cork County Council for social and affordable housing.

The proposed development will also incorporate a 587sq crèche/childcare facility, four ‘flexible open space areas’, internal path/cycleways and a number of informal grassed areas, with vehicular access on to the R639 road.

In their planning and design statement chartered planning consultants McCutcheon Halley said the development would see ‘the extension of the Fermoy residential area and will promote compact growth in a location contiguous to the existing urban footprint, where it can be served by public transport and walking’.

“The proposed development has been designed to provide high-quality houses that will contribute positively to Fermoy where demand for housing has been consistent,” it added.

Cork County Council has given consent for the application as has the Bishop of Cloyne, William Crean, who filed a letter of consent as a portion of the land for the development at St Colman’s College is owned by the Church.

The appeals board is due to make its decision on the application on or before July 27.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a 49-unit residential scheme at Mondrishane. Kilworth.

Phase two of the Móin Na Rí housing scheme will consist of 24 three-bed semi-detached & nine -four-bed detached houses and six two-bed terraced units.

Granting permission for the development, subject to 19 conditions, the appeals board ruled it would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of adjoining properties, the residential amenities of future occupants and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.

An application has been lodged with Cork County Council for the redevelopment of the former Mart site on Georges St in Mitchelstown.

The application, lodged under the name of Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd makes provision for the demolition of buildings, sheds and walls on the site. In their place will go 51-residentials units consisting of a of a mix of 24 two/three bed apartments; 27 three-bed houses (with the option of converting eight of those into four-bed units), 78 car-parking space sand ancillary works.

Council planners are due to decide on the application by May 30.

Finally, Brookhill Investments Mallow Ltd have lodged an application with Cork County Council for a 96-unit residential development at Old Course, Spaglen, Mallow.

It makes provision for a mix of detached three-bed houses, two & three bed town-houses and apartments contained within a trio of three storey blocks.

Council planners are due to decide on the application by May 23.