45% increase in number of start-ups in Cork

NEW figures have shown that Cork experienced the largest increase in new company registrations of any urban area outside of the capital over the first half of this year.

Figures compiled by credit risk analyst CRIFVision-net showed that 1,399 start-ups were registered in Cork between January and June – representing an increase of 45% on the figure for the same period in 2020.

This was slight above the nationals average for the period, which saw 13,955 new companies registered across the State - a 42% increase on the figure of 9,860 for the same period last year.

The figures showed that March was the strongest month for growth March was the strongest month for growth with 2,715 new registrations. The second quarter of the year proved to be the busiest period, recoding a 20% growth in new company registrations.

The data showed the legal, accounting and business sector accounted for the largest portion of start-ups at 2,543 (up 19%), followed by wholesale/retail at 2,233 (up 144%) financial intermediation 2,038 (up47%) and construction 1,345 (up 37%).

Perhaps surprisingly, given the ongoing Covid related restrictions, there were 728 new-starts ups registered within the hospitality sector, an increased of 47% on last years figure.

While the figures would indicate a growing confidence within Irish industry as the country begins the gradual process of opening up, there was as down side with 371 companies becoming insolvent over the period – a 45% increase on the same period last year.

The worse hit sectors were legal accounting and business with 63 insolvencies (up 75%), financial intermediaries (followed by financial intermediaries at 46 (up 28%) and construction at 39 (up 22%).

Commenting on the figures CRIFVision-net MD Christine Cullen said that while the pandemic provided “incalculable challenges” to businesses “the tenacity of the Irish entrepreneur is an encouraging force for economic recovery.”

“Strong growth in most industries suggests the Irish business community has identified a new wave of entrepreneurial opportunities during lockdown and are pursuing their development, a marker of businesses’ positive expectations for the future,” said Ms Cullen.

However, Ms Cullen said that despite these early shoots of recovery some business were struggling and would continue to do so, as evidenced by the increase in insolvencies.

“These insolvencies are likely to increase, particularly in hospitality sector, as government supports are rolled back and credit lines dry-up. Therefore, every support should be given to protect new companies and ensure their growth and development,” said Ms Cullen.

“ Time and time again, Irish SME’s have proven to be an invaluable source of employment and revenue for the Irish economy. Continuous dialogue between industry and policymakers is now needed to continue growth into the future,” she added.