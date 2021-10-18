37 Cork pubs close during the pandemic

One in 20 Irish pubs open before the pandemic has not renewed its licence.

CORK has emerged as the county to lose the most public houses during the pandemic, an analysis by the Vintners Federation of Ireland of figures from the Revenue Commissioners has revealed.

While a total of 349 pubs closed across the country, 37 of these were in Cork, 33 in Dublin, Donegal has lost 33 and Kerry has seen the closure of 22 pubs.

The figures relate to the number of pubs which haven’t renewed their licences even though restrictions have been relaxed to allow customers with vaccine certs go out for a pint or two.

According to the Vintners Fedearation of Ireland, the number of c;losures across the country is a reflection of ‘the extent of the distress faced by pubs as restrictions continue to impact the sector’.

They estimate that 5% of Ireland’s pubs have not renewed their licemce and describe it as a ‘dramatic escaation in the crisis faced by pubs, coming just before the Government will decide whether to remove all remaining Covid restrictions currently operated by the trade’.

Both the VFI and the Licenced Vintners Association have said it was critically important that the remaining restricitions were relaxed.

By Friday, nightclubs and late bars will have been shut for 585 consecutive days as they have been closed since the outset of the pandemic in March of last year.

“These new figures reveal Covid’s dramatic impact on the trade over the past 19 months,” said Padraig Cribben of the VFI. “To lose 5% of pubs in such a short timeframe is unprecedented and underlines how the pub trade bore the brunt of pandemic restrictions.”

“In light of recent speculation about delaying the ending of restrictions, the news that pubs are closing across the country will only heighten anxiety in the trade.

“Uncertainty is a key factor in why so many pubs have closed so Government must put an end to the crisis by announcing the easing of restrictions will proceed as planned.”

Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, says: “Losing 349 pubs across the country indicates the magnitude of what’s happened to the pub trade since March 2020. These pubs closed even with the Government supports in place. We think the reopening of late night hospitality, the return of the bar counter, the end of mandatory table service and a resumption of normal trading hours should proceed next Friday.

“If access is limited to those who have been vaccinated there is no justification for not proceeding with the easing of the rest of the restrictions.

“With more than 90% of the adult population vaccinated and vaccine passes likely to remain in place, if we can’t allow hospitality to trade relatively normally now then when will we ever be able to?

“Anticipation is high ahead of the lifting of October 22 for the simple reason that publicans are desperate to get back to normal trading.

“Many pubs and other hospitality businesses have been hanging on for this moment and any further delays will be a step too far for some.

“The Government needs to recognise delays will push more businesses over the edge where they will join the 349 pubs that have already been lost during the course of the pandemic,” Mr. O’Keeffe said.