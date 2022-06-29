€30m gas project in Mitchelstown is key to reducing reliance on fossil fuels

Construction will be begin next year on Ireland’s first large-scale renewable-gas-injection facility in Mitchelstown.

Details of the €30million Green Renewable Agricultural Zero Emissions (GRAZE) renewable gas project, which includes the construction of a central grid injection (CGI) facility in Mitchelstown, were announced at the Energy Ireland conference in Croke Park on Wednesday.

The new facility, by Gas Networks Ireland, will receive and inject biomethane – a carbon-neutral renewable gas made from farm and food waste through a process called anaerobic digestion – from up to 20 local farms.

Biomethane is fully compatible with the existing national gas network and will seamlessly replace natural gas to reduce emissions in heating, industry, transport and power generation while also supporting the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector.

At maximum capacity, the facility will inject enough biomethane to meet the requirements of up to 64,000 homes.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD said the project shows how Ireland can diversify its’ gas supplies.

“Projects such as this will reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels, which is especially important now in the context of the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“The Government’s National Energy Security Framework, which sets out how Ireland is prepared to deal with potential shocks to our energy system, has highlighted the need for alternatives to natural gas, such as biomethane and hydrogen, to be developed to enhance Ireland’s security of supply and provide additional diversification for Ireland’s energy mix.”

The renewable-gas-injection facility in Mitchelstown will be the centrepiece of the project, which is aimed at creating a new co-op-style, sustainable, farm-based renewable gas industry in the region.

“Ireland’s national gas network must be repurposed to transport renewable biomethane and hydrogen at scale,” said Gas Networks Ireland Chief Executive Cathal Marley.

“Investing in biomethane in a large-scale manner has many benefits – both for the energy sector and Irish agriculture,” Mr Marley added.

“It will create significant employment, with up to 6,500 new jobs, mainly in rural Ireland, and provide new income opportunities for local communities from the sale of biomethane, feedstock used to produce the renewable gas and also a highly effective organic bio-fertiliser digestate that is a by-product of the process.”

Planning permission for the central grid injection facility has already been granted by An Bord Pleanála and Cork County Council, and construction is expected to get underway next year.