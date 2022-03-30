22% reduction in Cork’s social housing lists since 2016

There are currently 6,738 applicants on the combined Cork City and County Council social housing waiting lists.

NEW figures have revealed the waiting list for social housing across Cork City and county has reduced by more than 20% over the past five years.

The figures, published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessment Published by the Department of Housing, Local Government Heritage, shows the combined number of applicants on Cork City and County Council’s housing lists.

The report revealed that 6,738 households across Cork were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of social housing, as of November 17 last year.

This represented a drop of 1,943, or 22.3%, since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016, when the combined figure stood at 8,681.

The figure peaked the following year at 8,964 and with the exception of 2019 (when the figure stood at 7,172), the annual totals have remained under the 7,000 mark.

However, the figure for 2021 was 4.9% above that recorded in November 2020.

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of November last year, the first time the figures had dropped below 60,000 since the first annual assessment was undertaken in 2016, when the figure stood 91,600.

This represented a year-on-year reduction of 4.4% and an overall reduction over the five-year period since 2016 of 35.3%.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien also published the housing statistics for the final quarter of 2021, which showed that nationally 4,010 social homes were delivered during the three-month period.

This total consisted of 2,053 new build social homes, 810 acquisitions and 1,147 homes delivered through leasing programmes.

Overall there were 9,182 social homes delivered across the country during 2021, representing a 17% on the figure for the previous year.

This consisted of 5,202 new build homes (an increase of 2.6% on 2020), 1,270 acquisitions and 2,711 homes delivered through leasing programmes.

Minister O’Brien said the figures for Cork and the country as a whole showed Government investment in social housing supports was working.

“Nationally, over 23,300 households had their housing needs met in 2021 – this is despite the very significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on delivery. It’s important to remember that most residential construction was halted for a 13-week period from January to April,” said Minister O’Brien.

However, he pledged the Government “must not and will not” lose sight of the fact that more than 6,700 applicants remain on the Cork lists.

He said the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ strategy has set a target of delivering 90,000 new social homes by the end of 2030.

Minister O’Brien said that this year alone more than €4billion will be invested in delivering 11,820 new social homes across the country, including 9,000 new builds.