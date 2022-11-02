2022 Duhallow Business Awards finalists revealed

THE finalists in the prestigious 2022 IRD Duhallow Business Awards has been announced, with 18 businesses from across six industry categories making the shortlist.

The awards, which are being held for the first time since 2019, celebrate local entrepreneurship and recognise the invaluable contribution it makes to the local economy, shining a spotlight on the businesses and people that make Duhallow such a vibrant place to live and work.

Below is the list of award categories and three finalists selected in each one:

Best Emerging Business Award – sponsored by AIB.

Duhallow Physiotherapy.

The Sibly Food Company.

Lush Loaves.

Best Established Business Award – sponsored by Kanturk Mart.

E- Tarrant & Sons.

Ballyhass Adventure Group.

Irish Rollforming.

Best in the Creative Industry Award – sponsored by Kanturk Printers.

Sophisticuts Hair Salon.

J&K Flower Studio.

Saille Baskets.

Best Women Led Business Award – sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

New Leaf Health Stone.

Mindview Clinic.

Curious Minds.

Best Community Enterprise Award – sponsored McCarthy Insurance Group.

Banteer Community Sportsfield.

An Cúlturlann.

Tureencahill Community Group.

Best Use of Digital Marketing for Business Award – sponsored SE Systems

Blumain Organic Skincare.

Yumm Café.

Shaige Cleaning Services.

Congratulating the finalists, IRD chair Michael Twohig, thanked the all those who entered the competition.

“The standard of entry was very high and the finalists will now enter the next stage of the judging process, with interviews taking place over the coming two weeks,” said Mr Twohig.

The award winners will be unveiled during a gala banquet at the James O’Keeffe Institute in Newmarket on Friday, November 18.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be RTÉ sports commentator and presenter Marty Morrissey.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will incorporate a drinks reception and dinner are available from www.irdduhallow.ie, IRD Duhallow on 029 60633 or by email at duhallowskillnet@irdduhallow.com priced at €60.