197 patients had to wait more than 48 hours for treatment in CUH A&E during first quarter of 2022

The average waiting for patients over 75 in the Accident & Emergency unit of Cork University Hospital is 28.8 hours for the first quarter of 2022.

THE Accident & Emergency Units at Cork’s two largest hospitals have emerged among the casualty departments with the longest waiting times in the State so far this year, figures released to a Sinn Féin TD have disclosed.

According to the information supplied by the HSE to Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane, waiting times at Cork University Hospital and the Mercy Hospital Accident and Emergeny Units are more than twice the national average for similar units across the country.

The figures disclosed that there had been 197 patients who had to wait for more than 48 hours in Accident and Emergency before being admitted for treatment in Cork University Hospital in the first quarter of 2022 and that 105 of these patients had been older than 75 years of age.

In the Mercy Hospital there had been 60 patients who had to wait more than 48 hours while 18 of these were older than 75 years.

The figures were also broken down in terms of average waiting times.

These showed that the average waiting time in A&E before admission for patients under 75 in CUH was 19.4 hours while a person older than 75 years waited an average of 28.8 hours.

In the Mercy Hospital, the average waiting time for patients younger than 75 was 24.6 hours while older patients had to wait an average of 26.7 hours.

According to the information furnished by the HSE to Deputy Cullinane, these were by a long distance the longest waiting times in any hospital in the State.

During that period the CUH A&E had 5,769 attendances, 1,522 or 26.4% were admitted to the hospital for further treatment while the Mercy Hospital had 2,655 attendances with 18.4% or 487 admissions.

The Sinn Féin health spokesman has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to adapt a zero tolerance attitude to long emergency department waits.

The average wait disclosed for patients in A&E before admission is 12 hours for those under 75 and almost 14 hours for those who are older.

He said that 14 hour waits in emergency departments are unacceptable for any patient, but especially for elderly people who are often presenting with complex and multiple health needs, as well as mobility issues.

“The government must take a zero-tolerance approach to hospital overcrowding and long emergency department waits,” said the SF TD.

“Patients have been suffering the torturous consequences of overcrowding for years, but these figures show that the problem has reached a new extreme.

“For April, ED waits are 12 hours on average, and almost 14 hours for patients over 75.

“That is totally unacceptable.

“In the two major Cork hospitals, patients aged over 75 are waiting on average more than 24 hours – over a day – for admission through an emergency department.

“Older patients across Galway, Limerick, South Dublin, and Kildare are waiting more than 19 hours for admission through an emergency department.

“That is not the extreme end of the scale – that is the average, and it is both shocking and frightening for those patients and anyone looking on.

“The root causes of emergency department dysfunction are low hospital capacity, poor management of resources, delayed discharges, low out-of-hours GP coverage, and a lack of alternatives in the community.

“There is a high degree of burnout across the health workforce, and there is, without question, a need for more beds, doctors, nurses, allied health and social care professionals, and more capacity in diagnostics and operating theatres, but that is not all.

“There are efficiency reforms that have worked in some hospitals, such as Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda and in Cavan Hospital, to reduce overcrowding and delays in admitting, seeing, treating, and discharging patients, such as specialist medical wards and better patient flow pathways.”

“All hospitals must act on each other’s successes and failures, and it is the Minister’s responsibility to ensure that the HSE is implementing best practice in each and every hospital.

“We urgently need a zero-tolerance plan to end excessive emergency department waits,” he said.