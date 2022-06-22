€12m recruitment budget leaves Cooleens short: TD

CORK East TD Seán Sherlock has said that the State is not getting value for money from the €12m recruitment budget on an annual basis.

Pointing to the failure to appoint someone to manage Cooleens House in Charleville, a facility which is under the auspices of St. Joseph’s Foundation, Deputy Sherlock said that the centre cannot be re-opened as the required staff could not be recruited.

“One can only accept that answer for so long,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“If we are spending €12 million, surely to goodness that money, wherever it is being deployed, could find somebody to be able to reopen that facility. A person in charge is required.”

Deputy Sherlock said that a ‘Darwinian competition’ was underway as the Health Services Executive was ‘taking staff away from Section 38 and Section 39 organisations’ such as St. Joseph’s.

“The HSE is competing with voluntary organisations for staff, which the HSE is responsible for providing in the first instance,” he said.

“Cooleens House is like every other respite facility throughout the country,” he added, pointing out that he was referring to Cooleens House as it was the one with which he was familiar.

Deputy Sherlock said that people were no longer buying that the issue was recruitment as it had been ongoing for two years.

“We need to grasp the nettle in respect of the recruitment issue.

“We have been quite patient and people have understood that there is a recruitment issue but it is time for us to start drilling down and getting into the weeds of why we cannot recruit staff in a way that meets the demand and the needs of people who are affected.

“Speaker after speaker has said that families are coming to us as Deputies and Senators saying they cannot get respite care for their loved ones.

“When we question why that is, we are told it is because we do not have enough staff in the system.

“The Government, through the HSE, has spent €12 million in the last two years giving money to recruitment agencies. What are they doing for that money? That is the question.”

Deputy Sherlock said that he had questioned the Minister of State about Cooleens House and she had noted that it had six rooms and provided enormous capacity for respite in north Cork.

Deputy Sherlock added that the Minister had acknowledged that the challenge of recruiting was preventing it from being reopened.

While recruitment had been thrown back at him as the reason for the delay and the inability to provide services, Deputy Sherlock said that was no longer being accepted as a reason and that the problem could be solved.

“The HSE must be questioned and interrogated more on how it can justify that kind of spend at a time when people are crying out for services.”