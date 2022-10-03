110,000 Cork people continue to flush rubbish down the loo

Broadcaster Bláthnaid Treacy along with Donal Heaney, Irish Water and Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’.

A recent survey which has revealed that more than 110,000 people living in Cork continue to regularly flush wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet has prompted a call for people to think before they dispose of items like wipes and sanitary products in this way.

A cause for concern for Irish Water, the organisaers of the survey, is that those aged under 35 are twice as likely to dispose of ‘flushable’ wipes down the toilet, compared to those aged over 35.

A new campaign video targeting under 35 years olds aims to connect with this audience in a way that encourages real behavioural change.

Broadcaster Bláthnaid Treacy said she was delighted to support the campaign as, for her, it was important to play a positive role in protecting the environment.

"Collectively, small changes can have a huge impact so I would encourage everyone to consider their flushing habits. It is simple really, just ‘Think Before You Flush’.

According to Irish Water’s Ian O’Mahony, significant – but not sufficient – progress has been made on raising awareness about the ill-effects of flushing the wrong things down the toilet.

“In 2018, our research informed us that 36% of people living in Ireland were regularly flushing the wrong things down the toilet. Irish Water have been working in partnership with Clean Coasts on the ‘Think Before You Flush’ campaign and during this time, we have made significant progress, as this figure has now reduced to 21%.

"Whilst this represents a 42% improvement in people’s flushing behaviour, it still represents almost a million people nationally using the toilet as a bin: that’s more than 110,000 in Co Cork.

Read More

"The impacts of flushing the wrong things down the toilet are clear to see, as we are still removing thousands of sewer blockages from our network every month and continue to see this waste ending up on our beaches”.

“Following the latest survey findings, we have a call to action to those aged 35 and under in particular to be mindful of their flushing behaviour as this age profile can really help make the difference.

"We are keen to remind people that wipes should never be flushed down the toilet even i

they are labelled as ‘flushable’.

"The impact of this waste ending up in”our natural environment, on our beaches, shores and riverways is stark.

Removing this waste from the sewerage network can be a nasty job which is easily avoided.

“Our message is simple: only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wipes and other sanitary

products should go in the bin even if they are labelled as flushable.

“This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats. We have all witnessed the love story unfold between the public and swimming, whether that be at piers, beaches, lakes or rivers. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference to our natural environment - put wipes, cotton bud sticks and sanitary items in the bin and not down the toilet.”

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts said the ‘Think Before You Flush campaign, through educatio the campaign n and awareness, aimed to prevent items like wipes, cotton bud sticks and sanitary items washing up on Ireland’s spectacular beaches.

"While we have seen a positive improvement in the nation’s flushing behaviour since 2018, one in five adults still admit to regularly flushing unsuitable items down the toilet.

"By making small changes in our flushing behaviour, we can prevent the harm caused by sewage related litter in our marine environment. We are asking everybody to only flush the 3 P’s – pee, poo and paper - and put everything else in the bin.”