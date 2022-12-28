Cork

€11,000 raised for man who lost father and his home in fire before Christmas

John Lynch. Picture: rip.ie
John and David Lynch's home in Carrigaline, Cork

John and David Lynch's home in Carrigaline, Cork

Laura Lynott

Friends of a man who lost his elderly father and his home just before Christmas in a house fire as he was shopping have raised over €11,000 in aid.

John Lynch (86) died after a house fire in Carrigaline, Cork, on Friday. Mr Lynch lived with his son, David (40), who was out shopping at the time.

