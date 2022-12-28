€11,000 raised for man who lost father and his home in fire before Christmas

Friends of a man who lost his elderly father and his home just before Christmas in a house fire as he was shopping have raised over €11,000 in aid.

John Lynch (86) died after a house fire in Carrigaline, Cork, on Friday. Mr Lynch lived with his son, David (40), who was out shopping at the time.

The property was severely damaged in the fire. Friends of David Lynch have raised the funds online to help him rebuild his life, ahead of his father’s funeral tomorrow.

A friend wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising page that David had not only shared the home with his father but also his “much beloved dog and companion Romeo.”

The friend added: “On the night before Christmas Eve, David had left the house to get last minute shopping. Tragically… shortly after the house was engulfed in flames with his dad John… inside.

John and David Lynch's home in Carrigaline, Cork

John and David Lynch's home in Carrigaline, Cork

“Despite the incredibly heroic efforts of our firefighters, they were unable to rescue John. In a matter of hours David lost his only family, his father John and their incredibly loyal pet Romeo.

“David was left on Christmas Eve with absolutely nothing. In the short time that has followed (he has been) trying to manage arrangements and trying to salvage any family mementos that may have survived the fire.

“David has been faced with having to rebuild his life from nothing. With no home or family, this terrible tragedy has made us want to reach out and try (to) fundraise to help David with the immediate costs that have already started.”

The friend stated the fundraising money would help Mr Lynch “begin to fund alternative accommodation and try to, despite the horrific tragedy, begin to move forward.”

The blaze broke out just after 9pm on Friday and the fire was so intense it took four units from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Cork City to bring the flames under control.

The fire destroyed the house, and Mr Lynch’s body was found at the scene following a search. He was pronounced dead at the property.

A garda investigation was launched but the fire was not believed to have been suspicious.

The friend wrote: “In the short term David needs to pay for funeral costs and new accommodation and remediation costs, to just make the house safe in the interim.

“We hope, especially at this time of year, so special for families, that you may be able to donate any amount no matter how small, to help our friend who has lost family and all possessions to begin rebuilding his life. Many thanks.”

The public reacted almost immediately and in just 24 hours the fundraiser has seen over €11,000 donated, well over the initial €7,000 goal. One donor pledged €500 to help Mr Lynch rebuild while another donated €200.

One woman wrote: “David my thoughts are with you. May your dad rest in peace.”

Another woman added: “It could happen to any of us,” and that she wished she could donate “more.” “So sorry for your loss,” she added. “May your father and Romeo RIP.”

Mr Lynch’s funeral is due to take place tomorrow (Thur) at the Chruch of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline, Cork.

On his death notice on RIP.ie, Mr Lynch was noted to have died “unexpectedly following an accident.” He had been the “beloved husband of the late Norin (nee Broderick) and loving father of David, dear brother of the late Joe and Kevin,” the notice added.

Mr Lynch would be “sadly missed by his loving son, relatives and friends,” the notice reads.