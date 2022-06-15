10,000 derelict sites in Cork as housing crisis worsens

Liadh Ní Riada, who stood against President Higgins in the 2018 Presidential Election and is the SF standard bearer in Cork North West, praised Mr Higgins for his speech and said it had shown leadership and given a voice to the vulnerable.

President Michael D. Higgins highlighted derelict and abandoned buildings in half empty villages up and down the country as part of a national housing 'disaster'.

IN every town and village around County Cork and in the city, there are hundreds of derelict buildings and vacant sites. We’ve all seen them and know where they areated. According to some estimates there are up to 10,000 such sites in Cork, between city and county.

Such is the extent of dereliction and abandonment throughout Ireland that this week President Michael D. Higgins departed from his script as he opened a Centre for Homeless Youth in Co. Kildare, a former residential home which had fallen into dereliction before being renovated and restored, to decry the number of derelict and abandoned buildings which could be restored. President Higgins’ remarks on dereliction were part of a more general attack on the level of homelessness and the housing crisis which he described as a ‘disaster’.

The large figure of 10,000 derelict buildings in Cork is arrived at when you combine a number of different types of sites and buildings together - it could include derelict sites and buildings, vacant sites and buildings and Council voids, where buildings owned by a local authority are vacant because a tenant has left and new tenants are considering the property - casual vacancy - or it’s a long term void and could even be boarded up..

A vacant site/property is an unoccupied site/property while a derelict site/property is one which has been left fall into disrepair to such an extent that it potentially be an eyesore or could even pose a danger to the public through falling masonry.

Cork County Council’s vacant sites register has only 13 sites listed. The vacant sites register for Cork City contains 105 properties.

When contacted this week by The Corkman, the County Council put the number of derelict sites/properties in towns and villages throughout the county at 68. This figure is not reflected in the official vacant sites register because, as a Council spokesperson, indicated, the Council prefers to carry out its interactions with owners of derelict sites on an informal basis as it believes it gets the best results in this way.

This is a very low estimate, according t Kiskeam man Frank O’Connor and his partner Jude Sherry, who have set up a design agency, Anois.org, and have spent the past few years highlighting dereliction around Cork.

The couple had spent years living abroad, in Amsterdam, and returned three and a half years ago and were shocked by the numer of vacant properties they found around the city and county.

According to Frank, the level of dereliction is a massive waste of resources and he feels strongly that much more should be done to revitalise Cork city centre and town centres around the county, including those on his home patch of north Cork.

This campaign has highlighted derelict sites around the city and county on a daily basis over the past two years and the campaign has led to further coverage including an RTÉ Eco Eye edition focusing on the issue.

The issue of vacant sites and derelict buildings has been brought into sharp focus as the country experiences a housing crisis with rents spiralling skywards and people shut out of the housing market by prices last seen during the housing boom of the late noughties.

“Transforming, reusing and repurposing unused sites and buildings will make urban Ireland a better place for all of us to live, learn, love, share, create and contribute,” Frank and Jude wrote in a presentation they put before an Oireachtas Committee last year.

They described ‘urban dereliction’ as a ‘long lasting blight hampering Irish villages, towns and cities’.

According to this document, dereliction is a description of a property that has ‘a negative impact on its neighborhood’.

“A property that is is an eyesore, that has contaminants, likely to detract from the amenity, character or appearance of a neighborhood.

“A derelict property could be ruinous, in a dangerous condition, neglected, decaying, or contain litter, rubbish, debris or waste. It is a broad definition.”

The document submitted to the Oireachtas Committee made the point tskihat dereliction was ‘primarily caused by a lack of care and maintenance frequently compounded by long term vacancy’.

“Dereliction also has a contagion character.

“If left unaddressed, it can quickly spread within the neighbouring urban environment.”

The issue of dereliction comes into sharp relief when put in the context of the worsening housing crisis with increasing prices for houses, rising rents and sharply contracting supply as builders struggle with planning issues as well as escalating costs of materials and a shortage of skilled workers.

According to Cllr Bernard Moynihan, who also hails from Kiskeam, while the issue of dereliction might be seen as an urban problem, it is also very much in evidence around towns and villages in rural areas such as North Cork.

“The demand for housing is constant and consistently high,” Cllr Moynihan told The Corkman. “My phone is constantly ringing as people are seeking housing in this area.”

Mallow based councillor, Gearóid Murphy, pointed to a decrease in the number of Council ‘voids’, which he described as vacant council properties because they were ‘between tenants’.

“The recent drop in long-term voids is encouraging and I will certainly advocate that efforts continue to reduce the number of long-term voids and get this number as close to zero as possible,” he said.

“I will also push to have as fast as possible a turn-around time as possible for casual vacancies.”

At present there are, according to the Council, 29 vacant Council properties in North Cork, comprising of 23 casual vacancies and six long term voids. This is down from a high point of 49 such vacancies in January.

When Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry of Anois did a survey in 2020/21 of derelict buildings within 2km of Cork City Centre, they found 700 derelict buildings. This did not by include buildings which were empty above the shop.

Why don’t owners of derelict properties not sell them if they’re not going to live there or rent them out?

Anois.org believes that they sit on the properties and watch the price increase - in the document they gave to the Oireachtas, they gave instances where derelict properties increased in value by €20,000 per year, more than €100,000 over five years.

In the document they quote prominent economist David McWilliams who said: “Dereliction is not a function of poverty but a function of wealth - because only the truly wealthy landlord can afford to sit on the asset.”

The other reason that owners of derelict properties can sit on them is the attitude of local authorities such as Cork County Council to enforcement of the law. It’s vastly different to what people would endure if they parked for too long in the wrong spot or dumped rubbish somewhere they shouldn’t.

According to a statement from Cork County Council it has placed a strong focus on tacking dereliction in recent times. “A number of proactive initiatives have been put in place including the establishment of a dedicated Property Activation Unit.

“In many cases significant progress is made in tackling derelict sites through the Council engaging informally with the property owner.

“There is considerable action being progressed at this level across the county and this isn’t reflected in the derelict sites numbers.

“Cork County Council offers a range of supports including a number of painting schemes which are in place across the county and have been well received.”

The informal nature of the interaction of the Council with owners of derelict property owners and the failure of official figures to tally with what the public sees daily can not be discounted as a significant factor in the ongoing and long term failure to deal with the dereliction issue in the middle of a worsening housing crisis.