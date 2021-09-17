10 year premium tickets in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on offer for €6,500

Fancy the best seats in the house when Cork’s hurlers and footballers next play for a Munster crown? It’ll cost you.

This week Cork GAA announced two packages for 10 year Premium tickets for Páirc Uí Chaoimh which include seats in the South stand for every GAA game to be staged at the venue in addition to all Cork club championship matches at any venue.

The ‘Centre Field’ offer costs €6,500 for a seat in the middle of the South Stand (sections 205-209). Payment is to be made in full by January. A ‘half-forward’ Premium ticket will cost €5,000. – this gets the holder access to a seat in sections 202-204 or sections 209-211..

In a press release issued this week, the stadium is described as the venue ‘for the Cork Hurling and Football teams along with the Cork Ladies Football and Camogie teams, along with a large number of club games, has been recognised as one of the premier sporting venues in the country’.

The €6,500 ‘centre field’ 10-year ticket is on a par with the priority ticket which was on offer in November 2016, prior to the opening of the redeveloped of the stadium in 2017.