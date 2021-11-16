Minister English shown how the LEO is doing the business

Minister of State Damien English TD, with LEO gradtare Dean Meaney; Liz OFlynn, office manager, H&S Publications Ltd; Cathal de Baróid, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Cork North & West LEO; Marek Szepietowski, Health and Safety Publications Ltd; Curran, LEO Head of Enterprise, and Joan Kelleher, LEO business advisor at the H&S Publications offices in Mallow.

THE Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, has been given an insight into the work undertaken by Cork County Council’s the Local Employment Office (LEO) in helping to support business in North Cork.

Minister English, who is undertaking a series of engagements with LEOs and their client companies across the country, commenced his visit to North Cork last Thursday at the HQ of the LEO (North & West) in the Spa House Mallow.

On arrival he was greeted by County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan, senior Cork County Council officials and the LEO team headed up by Head of Enterprise Kevin Curran.

In her welcome address Cllr Coughlan highlighted the “very real impact’ the LEO has had on enterprise across the region, pointing out that last year it supported 1,285 jobs across 269 companies.

“It provided €363,846 in grant funding to assist enterprise development and assisted local businesses in dealing with the pandemic with 319 Business Continuity Vouchers and 458 Trading Online Vouchers,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“At a time when it has never been more important to support the businesses on our own doorstep the LEO North & West continues to enable further development, which is beneficial to the economy, provides jobs and has a positive environmental impact,” she added.

In response Minister English echoed these sentiments, saying “we are all indebted to the tremendous work that our LEO offices have done since the pandemic began.”

“They were on the ground to provide that all important support when our businesses needed it most with training, mentoring and to assist with upskilling and with other crucial advice and guidance,” said Minister English.

“Now that we are in recovery that same support from LEO will be vital in helping small businesses to plot their future and return to growth in North Cork,” he added.

Minister English took the opportunity to visit some local businesses that have been supported by the LEO, the first stop in Buttevant where he met Viska Systems founders and owners David Moore and Enrika Balevicute.

Specialists in the areas of machine vision, robotics, and LabVIEW development, the company designs and builds high-accuracy manufacturing and measurement automation systems for the medical device, automotive, electronics, semi-conductor and research industries.

The next port of call was Health & Safety (H & S) Publishers in Mallow where he met with Marek and Rose Szepietowski at their business, which produces and publishes health and safety training books and manuals.

Working with the LEO, the company has expanded their business and availed of assistance to help them expand into the UK marketplace.

The final engagement of the day was a visit to Philips Bookshop in Mallow, where he met owner June Rahilly. He heard how, with the support of the LEOs Trading Online voucher, Philips have developed a significant online presence. He also heard how the LEO team had assisted the company through the provision of mentoring, training and a development programme.

Minster English said it was encouraging to see how the supports provided by the LEO these companies had been instrumental to their ongoing success.

“By availing of these supports the companies have been able to not only confront a changed and challenging business landscape but thrive on it. Close interaction with the LEOs can ensure businesses can develop that flexibility and ability to adapt and pivot if necessary,” said Minister English.

“The hugely positive impact that the Local Enterprise Offices can have for businesses in their regions is very evident here in Cork North and West,” he added.