Millstreet the focus of global equine attention for World Mounted Games

Mallow's Anna O'Meara joined by friends Imber Vandeoidt and Harriet Mangan at the World Mounted Games in Millstreet.

Exciting action from the World Mounted Games hosted in the Green Glens Complex, Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Favourable weather greeted the Millstreet staging of the World Pair Mounted Games with exciting attributes pertaining to horsemanship, skill and speed.

A fantastic week was enjoyed by participants and their families from right across the globe based at the Green Glens International Complex. And there was plenty of excitement to view, the Mounted Games required a high degree of athletic ability, good riding skills, hand-to-eye coordination, determination, perseverance and a competitive spirit.

Ahead of the exciting fare, teams received a tumultuous Millstreet welcome with a Taste of Ireland highlighted and entertainment from Liam O’Connor and Band had the venue rocking.

Mounted Games are played by people of all ages, on ponies up to a height of 15hh, a true test of horsemanship, skill and speed, the action exhilarating to watch and a spectacle at many top international shows including the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Horse of The Year Show and the Dublin Horse Show.

The World Pair event also required an ability to work together with a teammate and a willingness to help one another.

Cork based organiser Conor O’Leary stated MGA Ireland were delighted to have been selected by the International body to host the World Pair Mounted Games in Millstreet.

“Involved were over 350 riders from right across Europe, ranging in age from U12 to adult.

“The memories of previous Millstreet stagings created a huge expectation and excitement towards this year’s competition”, he said.