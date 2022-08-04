Millstreet Cúl Camps go down a treat among talented young

Jack Sheahan and Adam Collins made it to the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp.. Picture John Tarrant

A group take a time out at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Alec Dennehy and Calvin Sheahan paraded their skills at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Kayla Daly and Muireann Dennehy at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Eklla Ring and Muireann Lehane at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Camogie ladies Andrea O'Connor, Molly Buckley, Margo Gilbourne, Michelle O'Sullivan, Isobelle O'Keeffe and Kate Creedon participated at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Robyn Cleary Dineen, Donnacha O'Keeffe, Adam Collins and Shona Creedon at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Cúl Camps play an integral part in juvenile GAA summer activity and a large gathering convened for the Millstreet staging.

Gaelic games remain a vibrant entity in the heart of the Millstreet Juvenile GAA.

The club places great emphasis on developing young players, and for many, the first step towards a promising career surfaced in the Kellogg Cúl Camp promoted event attended by talented Kanturk player and county panelist Daniel O’Connell.

Millstreet is no stranger to the supply of players to Cork teams over recent years, Mark Ellis, Kevin Crowley and Darragh Cashman progressed from Millstreet underage ranks to inter county level with Millstreet native Chloe Collins playing with Dromtariffe Ladies footballers.

And evidence from the recent Cúl Summer Camp, many young boys and girls want to follow their illustrious footsteps.

Importantly, the weather was favourable, those participating enjoyed the fun element along with developing and improving skills in a diverse programme.

“The GAA plays a huge part in the community and the hope is these young boys and girls will go and play football, hurling and camogie. It’s been a great week, everybody enjoyed the schedule, thanks to one and all for putting in a huge effort,” said Secretary Maria Smyth.

In changing times, Millstreet Juvenile GAA are providing the ideal opportunities to ensure the years ahead are adorned with players and teams accustomed to maintaining the identity of a proud Gaelic game base.

To offset falling population and a keenness to participate in competitive grades, amalgamations sees Millstreet joined with Cullen in football as Duarigle Gaels.

A sprinkling of players from Cullen supported the Millstreet Summer Camp staging to ensure the GAA remains attractive in a traditional stronghold. Helping out in the coaching aspect were Diarmuid McCarthy, Conor O’Riordan, Joannah O’Shea, Katie McCaul, Clara O’Leary, Linda Desmond, Seán Murphy, Harry Linehan, Lauren Corcoran, Conor Lehane, Hugh Linehan, Alan O’Leary, Killian Rearden, Michael Thornton, Dylan Kelleher, Rebecca O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Sullivan and Ronan O’Leary.

Rounding off a hectic week, all took time out for an afternoon disco and barbeque.