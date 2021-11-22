Mallow Camera Club excel in competition

THE Mallow Camera Club has topped off what has been another busy year with an excellent showing at the 2021 Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) National Shield Digital Competition.

Each year the IPF challenges camera clubs from across the country to submit a colour and a monochrome panel of eight images, which are judged by a panel of experts.

The colour panel was comprised of images submitted by Bernie Hennessy, Phillip Kerins (LIPF), Peter Tips, Tony Coakley, Fred Ward, Pat O’Meara (LIPF), Helen Vaughan and Eamonn O’Donnell.

The monochrome panel was comprised of images submitted by Fred Ward, Ann O’Mara, Peggy O’Brien (LIPF), Lisa Egan, Neil O’Mullane (LIPF), Eamonn O’Donnell, Niamh Barrett and Kieran Cogan.

Mallow Camera Club scoped third overall position, joint third in the colour panel category and fifth place in the monochrome panel category, with Tony Coakley also being awarded an individual honourable mention.

Club chairman Kieran Cogan said members were delighted with the clubs performance in the prestigious competition.

“We are delighted with our results, which speak volumes for the skill levels in the club. I’d like to congratulate all our contributors and thank competitions secretary Lisa Egan, assisted by Viv Buckley (FIPF AFIAP and the rest of the selection committee for all their hard work,” said Kieran.

“Also a special congratulations to Tony Coakley for earning an honourable mention for his excellent ‘Ballycastle Sunrise’ image,” he added.

Mallow Camera Club meets each Monday via Zoom.

New members are always welcome and people can learn more about the club on their website www.mallowcameraclub.com and on their dedicated news Facebook page.