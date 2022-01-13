Macroom man’s mission to put UK Labour Party into Downing Street

Morgan McSweeney from Macroom is the Director of Elections for the UK Labour Party working towards the next British General Election.

A SENIOR Labour UK politician has paid tribute to the key role being played by its Macroom-born Director of Elections in making the party competitive again and ready to fight the Tory party in the next election.

According to Conor McGinn, a member of the Labour Shadow Cabinet, Morgan McSweeney has had a central role in bringing the Labour Party back from its most devastating defeat in 80 years in 2019.

“It was catastrophic,” said Mr McGinn, a native of south Armagh, now MP for St Helens and Deputy National Campaign Coordinator.

“I feel the party is competitive again, which is not what I would have said in the aftermath of that election and Morgan has played a key role in that. I have rarely met someone who has such an instinctive grasp of politics, organisation, public opinion,”

“This is all about winning and bringing home Sam or Liam and Morgan is the man to make progress in that direction.”

The senior MP told The Corkman that both he and Morgan McSweeney were ‘GAA to the core’ and often bantered about GAA stories when they met each Monday to discuss Labour electoral tactics.

When asked by The Corkman whether he thought Labour were in a position to take on the Tories if an election were called sooner than early 202t, which is what’s laid down in legislation, Mr. McGinn said: “I’d back us – we’re competitive now – but this game is all about winning, bringing Sam or Liam home and, in political terms, getting the majority."

He was speaking as the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was coming under increasing pressure to resign following revelations that he had attended a ‘bring your own booze’ party in the garden of 10 Downing Street at a time of strict lockdown in May 2020.