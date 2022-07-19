Los Zarcos celebrate President’s Cup and Underage success

Ronan Galvin and Brendan O'Sullivan thrilled with their medals presented at the Los Zarcos Victory Function. Photo by John Tarrant.

Los Zarcos U12 team, winners of the Cork Schoolboys Division 6 League enjoyed the Los Zarcos Victory Function in Killarney. Photo by John Tarrant.

Los Zarcos Player of the Year Michael Murphy receives his Award from team captain Denny Twomey. Photo by John Tarrant.

Cork AUL Secretary Brid Cantillon pictured with Los Zarcos stalwarts Cian O'Mahony and Presidents Cup captain at the Los Zarcos Victory Function. Photo by John Tarrant.

A sense of occasion greeted a victory function hosted by Millstreet based soccer club Los Zarcos at a hosting in the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

The club took time out to salute the achievement of both Juvenile and Junior teams, a dramatic victory in the Cork AUL President’s Cup Final at Turners Cross when Los Zarcos overcame city side Shandon Celtic in a penalty shootout. A tense but gripping encounter failed to yield a goal in two hours of competitive action before the outcome was decided on a penalty shoot out with Los Zarcos landing the spoils 6-5.

Founded in 2001, it took Los Zarcos all of twenty one years to collect silverware, a truly red letter occasion for the club to clinch a long awaited title.

Ultimately, team captain Denny Twomey led by example on saving a penalty in the shoot out before brother in law Mike Murphy delivered the winning strike.

“It was a great honour to lead the team in a historic day for the club in a first time Cup Final. Los Zarcos have gone from strength to strength led by Cian O’Mahony and Ronan Galvin who have undertaken huge work for both the adult team and new underage club”, said Denny.

“On the field, we have over 40 adult members who have all given huge commitment to help us get us to the Final led by manager Mark Neville. It’s been a real group effort, all the players showing great commitment to improve the club”, he said.

During the past 20 years, there had been notable successes for Los Zarcos, winning the Cork AUL team of the month award on three occasions, adding the prestigious fair play award from the Cork AUL in 2016.

Manager Mark Neville applauded the contribution of the players during a long season hit by restrictions.

“Players made sacrifices on travelling distances for training and games, to play at Turner’s Cross is so special. And with the setup of an Underage club during the past year, Los Zarcos continues to grow and it augurs well for the future”, said Mark.

The investment into schoolboys yielded positive success on victory in the U12 Boys Division 6 League, the team accorded a terrific reception at the victory function.

Cork AUL Secretary Bríd Cantillon attended and presented the President Cup medals to team members. Individual awards saw Alan Murphy recognised as the season’s top scorer and Michael Murphy collected Player of the Year.