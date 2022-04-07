Trout Anglers return to the river

Poster winners with their teachers at the Patrician Academy during Wellbeing Week were Adam McElligott, Krystian Urbanksi, Max O’Reilly and Shane O’Callaghan.

Pictured this week in Mallow was Mallow singer songwriter Johnny Guitar (O’Sullivan) who announced the launch of his second CD. Also pictured are Johnny Bongos, Tadhg Curtis and Tim Horgan. Photo: Eugene Cosgrove

Brian Bolster presents the Bolster Cup to J.P. Butler, the winner of the Confined River Competition last Sunday.

After an absence of two years, Mallow Trout Anglers were again seen in competition mode on the Blackwater over recent weekends.

There was a great buzz around as a lot of the anglers had not met each other in that time. While the river on both of these days was a bit on the high side, conditions were otherwise good and had lads eager to get on the water to try the flies they had created over the winter.

Fishing was reported to be lively throughout both days for some while others struggled to find the right patterns to tempt the wily trout.

Chairman John O’Connell thanked all who took part or helped out in any way. He especially thanked all landowners, riparian owners and clubs who very graciously allow the anglers to fish over their water and special thanks to the Bridge House bar for the use of their premises.

The results were, Mallow Trout Open, Sunday 6/3/22: First, John Willis, Mallow TA; Second, Damien Walsh, Mallow TA; Third, Mark Houlihan, Midleton TA; John Buckley, Cahir TA; Mallow TA Confined Competition, Sunday 3/4/22: First, J.P. Butler; Second, John Willis; Third, Kieran Fitzgerald; Fourth, Aaron McCann; Fifth, Sean Bowen; Sixth, Shane Cummins; Seventh, John Ruby.

New CD by Johnny Guitar set for launch in The Hi-B

To launch Johnny Guitar’s (O’Sullivan) latest CD, Mallow Arts Collective in conjunction with the Hibernian Hotel are organising a free concert featuring a host of Mallow Musical Acts in the hotel on Saturday night, April 16, commencing at 8.30pm.

Chairman of Mallow Arts Collective Tadhg Curtis explained: “Johnny has always been available to perform free of charge at numerous community events, such as Culture Night activities, last year’s drive-in community concert etc and so we wanted to support the launch of this 10 track CD.

“Johnny will perform all 10 tracks over the course of the evening interspersed with some traditional music from Johnny Bongos and band, a blues set from Dave Skinner, and light classical /songs from the shows from Maureen Flynn. More acts will be added in the next few days and the night will give people a chance to enjoy a variety of music in comfortable surroundings.”

The CD will be available to buy on the night for €10. This is the 35 year old singer, songwriter’s second CD release and we wish him well.

Church of Ireland funds for Ukraine

The Church of Ireland parishes of Mallow Union (which includes St James’s Church in Mallow, along with the parishes of Doneraile and Castletownroche) recently held retiring collections for the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Emergency Relief Fund to assist refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

The money raised, which will be added to collections taken across the island of Ireland, will be directed through Christian Aid. Working with partner organizations on the ground, it is well-placed to assess what is most needed and can procure it quickly.

The Rector, the Reverend Meurig Williams, is keen to thank everyone for their generosity. ‘We will be sending a cheque for over €2,000 to the Bishops’ fund thanks to so many peoples’ kindness and imagination,’ he said.

‘It may seem like a small drop in the ocean of desperate need at this time, but many small drops can quickly become a flood of compassion,’ he added.

Knitters busy with their needles, & pins

North Cork Knitters were busy once again on Monday morning making presentations to Director Of Nursing at Nazareth House and Mount Alvernia Nursing Homes.

A total of 160 Easter chicks, baskets and Easter bunnies that were knitted by the North Cork Knitters were presented in an Easter Pack at the Mercy Centre. Also, Eggs and Easter Cards made by Mallow Girl Guides were also handed over.

Meanwhile, the Stroller Walking Group, in collaboration with Mallow Community Health Project, are organising an event for donations for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. The walk will take place at the Nano Nagle Centre in Killavullen on Thursday, April 14 at 2pm.

The walk will be 45 to 50 minutes long and all donations will be taken on the day.

To register for this event please contact Pauline O’Grady Noonan at 087 433 5047 or email chp@lecheilefrc.ie.

Wellness Week and the Patrician Academy

The Patrician Academy Wellbeing Week was co-ordinated by the Student Council under the supervision of Mr. Mac Eoin and Mrs. Glynn.

It ran from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1.

Many activities were scheduled for different year groups in order to promote a healthier lifestyle. For example, every class got to partake in ‘Walk a Mile With a Smile’. Classes were taken for a walk around the town while others were taken to Mallow’s magnificent park and the first years had a great time at the new playground. The sun was beaming and it was a wonderful way to relieve the stress of school.

The Student Council held a Wellbeing Quiz for students in first and second year. The questions were based on biodiversity, biology, sports and nutrition. The questions certainly challenged the students and many of the teachers present as well! With the winning table netting €40, it meant that competition was fierce.

A tie breaker was held in the second year quiz where the winning table ultimately emerged victorious. Congratulations to the winners of the 2nd years quiz who were Rory Kelleher, James O’Mahony and Eoin O’Keeffe.

On Wednesday a Student vs Teacher soccer match was held in the astroturf. Participating were fifth year students Josh Harkin, Dan Ryan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Cathal Sheehan, Cian Dennehy, Kevin Kilmartin, Joe Power, Diarmuid Murphy and Fionn Roche against teachers Mr. Linehan, Mr. Coyne, Mr. Mac Eoin, Mr. O’Connor, Mr. Borthwick, Mr. Stokes, Vice Principal Holland, Miss Morrissey and Mr. O’Brien.

Within a few minutes of kick off the students were winning 4-0. But the teachers came into their own as the match went on, and the final 20 minutes of the match were neck and neck. The students pulled through in the end, though, securing a 10-9 victory against the teachers.

Shane O’Callaghan of 1st year was the overall winner of the Wellbeing Poster competition, and Adam McElligott, Krystian Urbanski, Max O’Reilly and Sameer Arshad were joint second. The posters were very colourful with strong messages, such as Stay Active, Be Kind to your Mind, Health is Wealth and Stay Positive etc. Congratulations to all involved.

Fiona Forman (M. Sc Applied Positive Psychology) gave a talk to parents on raising resilient teens and the importance of general wellbeing.

John Warren, the Youth Liason Officer with the SVDP gave a talk to all 1st, 2nd & 4th years on the work being done by the charity and how they can also volunteer in their community.

The Ice Cream Van was organised by Eddie Hennigan for the 6th year class. Again it was a lovely way to relieve the stress of study and to enjoy a chat amongst themselves in the sunshine.

Staff were not forgotten, they were included throughout the week and were treated to fruit and sandwiches on Friday lunchtime.

