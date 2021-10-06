Traveller pride in Charleville Town Park

Trav eller Pride came to Charleville Town Park last week when locally based Traveller families along with those from the wider North Cork area gathered to celebrate their ethnicity on Tuesday, 28th September. Aspects of Traveller life and culture on the road were highlighted, including the traditional crafts such as tin-smithing, which was particularly interesting in this area of North Cork and the Golden Vale. In times past the Dairy farmers of the area relied on the visits of the Travellers to repair old and leaking milk utensils, or to create new tankards for taking milk to the creamery. Other displays at the event were the religious objects sacred to the Traveller culture and community, the old style camp fire was also depicted, as was the fortune teller. Foroige’s Jane Biretta and Evan Bernard were on also hand to help out with children’s slate art, as Garda liaison officer Nick Phelan, who is the founder of the boxing club which is frequented by many young Traveller men, a fact recognised by the display of boxing gloves. Horses also play a huge part in the lives of the Travelling community and this was very evident at the event. There was also a stand doling out information on Traveller health and wellbeing, including mental health. This was being promoted by the North Cork Traveller (TNC) primary healthcare project, which looks after Traveller rights and culture. There was also a display of initiatives that support families affected by suicide within the Traveller community. Music for the event was provided by Laura Carey and Jim O’Driscoll, who entertained the attendance with an excellent and wide varied selection of country and popular songs. Local ladies Margaret Meehan, Teresa McCarthy and Anita Toner, chair of TNC, the Travellers of North Cork group, were busy ensuring that the event, which attracted large numbers from the Traveller community residents in the Charleville area and beyond, ran smoothly.

Verdict on bones found in town park still awaited

Charleville Heritage Society is still awaiting word from the State Pathologist on the results of carbon dating and the origination of bones unearthed by workmen during the work on the improvements being carried out at the Smith’s Lane end of the Town Park.

It is thought that they may date back to Famine times when Charleville Fever Hospital (now the Mannix Block at St. Mary’s Secondary School for girls) was operational, especially during the worst year of the famine in 1847 when hundreds of people died of starvation and fever.

They were reputedly buried in the field adjacent to the hospital at the Smith’s Lane end. This field was later bought by Charleville pariah priest Very Rev. John Canon Burke, who handed over the administration of the field to the Charleville Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, for the good of the people of Charleville.

The Heritage Society’s chair, Evelyn O’Keeffe, was instrumental in gathering and forwarding the bones, initially to the Gardai in Charleville who then notified the State Pathologist to either confirm or deny the provenance of the bones, to determine if they are those of famine victims. Work has been suspended in the park and there is no indication as to when it will resume.

However, local folklore has always indicated that this area is indeed the burial ground for a large number of famine victims that would have perished of starvation and fever in the surrounds of the nearby hospital.

“If confirmation of this is received this area must be regarded as a burial ground and marked as such with an appropriate memorial to these forgotten people,” said Evelyn O’Keeffe, who has done Trojan work to preserve the heritage of the Charleville town and area.

Christmas fair sold out

The Christmas Fair recently announced by Charleville Heritage Society was sold out by last Friday.

Society chair Evelyn O’Keeffe closed the event on their website at noon last Friday when some 60 tables had been reserved by a variety people, both local and from outside the Charleville area, reflecting the popularity of the event, which was first run in 2018. Consequently, no further bookings will be taken either on line or by telephone.

The Fair will take place at the Charleville Park Hotel on Sunday, December 5th, when it will get underway at 12 noon and go on until 3.30pm. This is a fund-raising venture for Charleville Heritage Society, who are bidding to establish a community museum in the upper storey of Charleville’s former Market House (Courthouse).

They will be holding their own raffles to maximise the return to the Society from the day, and therefore they respectfully request that no other organisation take advantage of the day to raise money. This will give those who have paid for their tables every opportunity to sell their products at the Fair.

The money raised at the Christmas Fair will be ring fenced for the establishment of a community museum in the upper storey of the town’s former Market House (Courthouse). The Society has been in touch with the owner of the building, the Earl of Cork, who is willing to discuss the matter.

The lessor of the Market House currently is Cork County Council. The Society has requested the Council to surrender their lease to them over three months ago. But they are finding it difficult to engage with the property section, as to date, they have not responded.

It should be noted that Cork County Council has left the building deteriorate over the past 20 years since the Court Service abandoned the building in the mid-1980s.

Charleville Heritage Society have proven that there is a need for such a facility in the town, and this would greatly aid their aim of creating a tourist stream for Charleville.