Town’s Kool kids now have a place to go for fames and craic on Macroom’s Main Street

THERE’S a new café in town and it’s gearing itself to deal with the younger generation of Macrompian citizens.

The Kool café on Main Street, just opposite the Post Office, is finally open and it will serve a mixture of warm and cool drinks, tasty snacks and, as well as all that you would expect to find in a café, there will also be an opportunity to play retro games such as air-hockey and pool. There was a time in a bygone era that I was so hot around the pool table, I would have given Ronnie O’Sullivan a run for his money.

Facilities such as this for young people are essential in a town the size of Macroom as opportunities to socialise and enjoy each other’s company can be limited if you’re not into team sports or the like.

There used to be an amusement arcade across the road from this new café and I remember spending my first ever pay check in there - I think it was £15 back when I was 13. I wasn’t so good at the Space Invaders.

The town is well served by cafés, of that there is no doubt, but a new one with a specific mission is welcome so we wish the Kool café all the best.

Local TD Aindrias Moynihan called into wish it look. Aindrias is organising a coffee/tea morning in his office on Friday to support those among us afflicted with Alzheimers disease. A wor-tea cause!