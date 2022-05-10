The day Monty had to retreat from Macroom

Field Marshal Bernard ‘Monty’ Montgomery watching his tanks at the Battle of El-Alamein in 1942. Photo: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. He met his match in Macroom more than 20 years earlier.

TWO UCC historians in a recent article for RTÉ have told the fascinating story how one of the heroes of the Second World War was taught a valuable lesson when he was in Macroom at the end of the War of Independence and when the Civil War was brewing if not being waged openly.

According to John Borgonovo and Andy Bielenberger, that period between April and May in 1922 was particularly volatile. The Bandon Valley killings had led to tension but the incident in Macroom involving then Major Bernard Montgomery was even more dangerous and could have led to the resumption of hostilities between republicans and British forces.

On the morning of April 26t, 1922, a small party of British intelligence officers and their driver Private J.R. Brooks departed Ballincollig Military Barracks near Cork city. Lieutenant Ronald Hendy, (Royal Warwickshire Regiment) was the intelligence officer of the 17th Infantry Brigade; Lieutenant George Dove (Hampshire Regiment) and Lieutenant Kenneth Henderson (Green Howards Regiment) were also intelligence officers. They were among the dwindling British Army presence in County Cork prior to the final withdrawal scheduled for mid-May.

They somehow found their way in to Williams Hotel in the town where they were drinking in the bar when Commandant Charlie Browne of the anti Treaty IRA and some of his men came upon them.

The men were held in the local RIC barracks until the decision was taken to execute them and they were taken, shot and buried in bogland near Kilgobnet, a townland in Clondrohid.

On April 30, Major Montgomery was sent with a substantial military escort from Cork to Macroom to search for the officers.

In Macroom town square, an armoured car trained its guns on Macroom Castle in what newspaper reports of the time described as ‘a highly provocative gesture’, while soldiers took up positions nearby. But again, the IRA garrison denied all knowledge of the officers’ whereabouts, and Monty had to leave the town empty-handed.

When Monty returned on May 2, he came in force with four armoured cars, eight Crossley tenders and 60 soldiers. Monty’s arrival had been anticipated by the IRA in Macroom, which gathered flying columns from the surrounding area and mined part of the road. Montgomery appears to have been unaware of the republican build-up.

Monty summoned Charlie Browne to meet him in the Square and laid down the law. Commandant Browne listened and then told Monty that he had ten minutes to leave.

At this point another IRA officer, Pat O’Sullivan, whistled to Montgomery, drawing his attention to scores of IRA volunteers who had quietly surrounded the convoy and taken up firing positions around the square.

Monty was quick to recognise that he was not in the best position and while had forces with him, he was under orders not to attack the Castle. He decided to retreat with as much dignity as he could mustter. There were some belligernt and hostile statements in the House of Commons but that was end of it. Within three weeks, Monty and the rest of his compatriots had completed their withdrawal from Ballincollig and Victoria Barracks. He lived to fight another day!