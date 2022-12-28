The Christmas Dip at Linn Snámha Chúil Aodha

A section of the large crowd which gathered to watch the Christmas festivities at Linn Snámha Chúil Aodha on Sunday when the annual Dip na Nollag returned after a three year pandemic hiatus.

Chelsea Lowe, Christina and Sinéad Kelleher brave the elements to take part in Dip na Nollag in Línn Snámha Chúil Aodha on Christmas Morning.

Macroom and the Múscraí Gaeltacht may be far from the sea but that doesn’t mean there’s no desire for a Christmas dip in the area.

After a hiatus of three years due to the pandemic, the Christmas Dip/Dip na Nollag returned at Linn Snámha Chúil Aodha and the crowds returned with it after Christmas Morning Mass.

The Dip, involving more than 20 swimmers braver than myself (the last time I took part is well over 10 years ago!) raised more than €3,000 for the upkeep of the pool - the nearest thing to a pub in the Múscraí Gaeltacht village!