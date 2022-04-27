The burning question: Are we there yet?

Coolcower's Magic Roundabout - then you don't see it - now you see it!

ARE we there yet? How many times have you, as a parent, heard that question coming from the back of the car? My own children are very patient but I can remember asking the question of my own long-suffering parents.

During the past week I met Martin Fitzgerald, a long time champion of the bypass of Macroom, and he asked me if people would be bypassing Macroom on N22 by the end of this year?

Although I’m no Civil Engineer, it seems that there’s alot of effort going into getting the town bypassed by year end.

The picture below of the roundabout being completed at Coolcower is from last week - and it’s probably well out of date.

As the pace of roadbuilding seems to match the speed of the quickest drivers, it may well be that the Macroom segment of one of the largest ever roadbuilding projects in the State will be complete by Christmas.

The speed of the development will be welcomed by all in town and will see the acceleration of efforts to get Macroom ready for an era after bumper-to-bumper traffic on Castle Street, through the Square and down Main Street. On days when you’re in a hurry home, coming from Cork, the traffic can be backed up as far as Hartnett’s Cross.

In the traffic free road of the future, I may be able to take the bike to town!