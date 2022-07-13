TD gives us a glimpse of his frantic Dáil life!

Aindrias Moynihan TD as he appeared on his Day in the Life video this week.

WHILE I’m trying to avoid the campaign videos of the hopefuls for the now vacant role of British PM and Conservative Party leader following last week’s defenestration of Boris Johnson, I caught sight of an intriguing video from our own local TD.

Not that Aindrias Moynihanm is vying with Suella Braverman or Rishi Sunak to become the next UK PM but he has released his own slick video, showing a day in the life of a Cork North West TD.

The day is, inevitably a Tuesday, the first day of the week the out of town TDs spend in Dublin and it’s early 6.45M start for Aindrias who catches the early train from Millstreet to be in the capital by 9am or so. It’s a quick gander over to Leinster House from Heuston Station where he has a day long of meetings, Dáil speeches and questions, a cost of living and budget meeting and the inevitable interviews with the media - with Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s Nuacht an Deiscirt being a central plank of Aindrias’ media portfolio - he has to catch up with.

There’s barely time to catch a sandwich between all of that - I wonder does he wear a step counter as it would be interesting to see how many steps does a TD do in a day typically.

By the end of the day, when he finally lays down his head in some hotel room in Dublin, he must be exhausted.

Or so I would be if I had his day!

I wonder will this prompt our other local TDs or wannabe representatives to produce similarly slick presentations?