The following are the results from the South Munster Senior Open 3BBB held on Tuesday.

First: Sean Buckley, Tom Roe, Brendan Reid, 52 points; second: Pat Cleary, Billy Walsh, John Seymour, 51 points; third: Kieran Casey, Richard Mansfield, Tom Nugent, 49 points.

Seanóirí 15-hole champagne scramble:

First: Michael Fogarty, Jimmy Drea and Willie Casey, 46 points; second: Kieran Casey, Tom Roe, Tim Doody, 46 points.