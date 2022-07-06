Remembering Nancy Murray

MY late neighbour in Cúil Aodha, Nancy Murray, was a great devotee of the agricultural shows and won countless awards for a wide range of entries to shows in Kilgarvan, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha over the decades.

Nancy died last November but she will forever be remembered at the shows as the Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha Show was donated her vast store of trophies which will be represented to winners of competitions at this year’s show, due to take place on July 17 while Kilgarvan Show, which is to be held on July 31, will present a perpetual trophy in her honour.