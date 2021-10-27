Pipe band gets back to basics

The pipe band was happy to get back to playing at the Duhallow hurling final Last Sunday.

The hard practice that was done by their members in recent weeks has certainly paid off.

They would like to extend a huge thank you to Newmarket Primary Care centre for allowing the band to use its facilities. Every Monday night, the band meets in the car park, where the light and under-foot conditions make it an ideal setting for their practice and marching.

The band has led the players in the Duhallow finals since 1964, when Newmarket beat Castlemagner in the old field in Kanturk.

As always, the band is appealing for new members, and no doubt you will be well looked after in Newmarket Pipe Band.