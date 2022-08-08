Pickled is tickled pink with Best Munster Cafe award nomination

Pickled, Macroom's most colourful café, has been nominated on the shortlist of Munster's best coffee shops.

THE town of Macroom is, as I’ve always said, well served by excellent cafés and this excellence has been recognised by the news that Pickled, one of the newest establishments in the the town, has been nominated on the shortlist for the best café in Munster by the good people of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

This nomination which puts the café in the top tier of similar establishments in the country is a recognition of the work put into the café with the hatch by its founders Keely Buckley and Katie Walsh.

The array of sandwiches and salads are unlike any others you could get not just in Macroom but anywhere in Ireland. I once had a sandwich from there which was so delicious that I’m longing for the opportunity to be in the town again to try another.

However, they have different sandwiches most days so, as Forrest Gump might say, it’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’ll get.

Sweet things are a no-no for me but I can look, right? The last day they were offering lemon curd cruffins with a berry on top. A cruffin is a cross between a muffin and a croissant. Either way they looked delicious.

The coffee is king, however, and it comes from Clonakilty, where the beans are roasted, top cafés and somewhere further afield beyond that. Whatever alchemy happens, it produces a great cup of coffee.

On top of all that there’s the welcome that every customer gets. A smile and a little chat. They’re some of the ingredients of the top café.

Go n-éirí leo sa chraobh. The final is at the end of August. Best of luck to the Pickled team!