Oh the craic is ninety plus in the Castle Hotel

ANOTHER of those welcome signs of returning normality came to my attention during the week as notification came that the Tuesday night traditional music sessions at the Castle Hotel are resuming.

This is good news indeed as now a tourist can spend the early part of the evening out with local historian and raconteur, Dr. Con Kelleher on one of his history tours and end up in the Castle Hotel for a refreshing drink and perhaps a bite to eat accompanied by a lively session in the bar.

More of this required to liven up Macroom after dark and, hopefully, the music at least will last for the Summer months and beyond.

The night-time economy is vital for any town and Macroom, in the bypass era, will need more events and sessions like this to keep it going.