News in brief from around Newmarket

New graveyard entrance

Another new improvement in the graveyard this week, with the creation of a new, accessible entrance which links the old part of the graveyard with the new.

Save the date

After a long break, it is great to hear that the Simon Table Quiz will be back this year. This year’s quiz takes place on the December 10, with the one and only Eileen Fitgerald as quizmaster. All funds raised will be donated to Cork Simon.

New business in town

A new business has opened on Church Street: The Health and Wellness Hub. Two local women, Eileen O’Shea and Irene Healy, are proprietors. Whether you are looking for weight loss or weight gain or just healthy eating and well-being just pop in and they will help you!

Opening hours are from Monday to Thursday are 9.30am to 1pm; and Fridays are from 9.30am to 12.30pm.