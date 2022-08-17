Newmarket’s Cúl Camp proves a treat

Over 140 children participated in Newmarket Cúl Camp last week.

The sun shone and a fantastic week was had by all, and the Newmarket Senior football and hurling stars visited the children throughout the week, which was terrific to see.

This gave the children a wonderful opportunity, and a real community culture was fostered between the adult and juvenile club.

The Minister for sport, Jack Chambers, visited the camp on Thursday and was impressed with this spirit of volunteerism. He met Paul, our Juvenile Chairperson who, along with Anna, volunteered all week to oversee the camp.

Also Liam volunteered as head coach and was ably assisted with over 20 male and female coaches there every day to ensure everyone had a brilliant week.

A big thank you to the parents who came on the different days to help with the camp, and a big thank you to local businesses that gave fruit and treats to the children on the last day!