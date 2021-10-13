Newmarket hurlers fall to Millstreet in Meelin

Newmarket and Millstreet travelled to Meelin on Sunday last, October 10, with a place in the E Tarrant and Son’s Junior A Duhallow Final at stake.

Millstreet opened the scoring with three unanswered points early on in the contest. Newmarket responded through a Gavin Forde free, followed by a Cathal Browne point from play on 10 minutes.

A second Forde free, four minutes later, levelled up the game, 0-03 apiece. Millstreet restored their lead shortly after, before a brace of frees from Forde put his side ahead for the first time.

A 22nd-minute Millstreet point brought parity between the sides again, but the unnerving accuracy of Forde continued as he scored three further points from placed balls.

Millstreet reduced the gap to two on 29 minutes, and a further point, three minutes into injury time meant Newmarket lead by the narrowest of margins, 0-08 to 0-07, at the short whistle.

On the resumption, Millstreet quickly levelled up the match and followed up with the key score of the contest, a 32nd-minute a goal.

A pair of frees from Forde kept Newmarket up to pace with the Millstreet scoring, but the gap remained at three with 20 minutes remaining.

Further Newmarket points, again from Forde, narrowed the difference to two briefly, but the goal still separated the teams on 45 minutes, 0-12 to 1-12.

An impressive 12th point from Forde on 47 minutes again brought the sides closer, but further scores from Millstreet on 48 and 52 minutes pushed the lead to four with time running out.

A Kevin O’Sullivan point on 54 minutes put a puck of a ball between the sides again, but a Millstreet brace on 57 and 59 minutes extended the lead to five.

An injury-time Ryan O’Keeffe point rounded off Newmarket’s scoring, with a late Millstreet point ensuring they would contest the Duhallow Final, running out 0-15 to 1-17 winners on the day.

Team: Daragh Kearney, Donnacha Fitzpatrick, Alan Ryan, Paudie Allen, Jamie Hayes, John Ryan, Kevin O’Sullivan (0-01), Michael Cottrell, Mikey Browne, Darren O’Keeffe, Gavin Forde (0-12, 12f), Cathal Browne (0-01), Ryan O’Keeffe (0-01), Stephen Stokes, Conor O’Keeffe

Subs: Barry O’Connor for Stephen Stokes (first-half injury); Niall Collins for Darren O’Keeffe