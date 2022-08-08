New fire station to open within a couple of weeks

Macroom Fire Station and the members of Fire Service have served the town and its hinterland well.

PROGRESS on Macroom’s new fire station premises at Gurteenroe has been rapid and it’s now understood that the premises will be open and operating in a matter of weeks.

The matter of when it would be open was raised at last week’s meeting of the Municipal District Council and the timeline seems to point to sometime in early August.

Apparently the premises in the Castle Grounds, where the Fire Service has been located for as many years as I can remember. It was a place of great interest for me as a young lad.

Now a new era is on the verge of beginning and there’s not much left to do except to wish the new fire station and all those who work there for our protection the best of luck.

While in Macroom of late, I noticed that the fire station wasn’t the only building seeing a transformation.

The scaffolding is up around St Colman’s Church of Ireland building on Castle Street. The tower of the building is to become a site from which all of Macroom and the surrounding hinterland will be viewable.

These are exciting times in Macroom. The town is undergoing a transformation. A great deal of credit is due to the hard work being done by our local council officials. Maith sibh!