New derelict premises grants could be a boon for Main St

THE grants announced last week under the Croí Cónaithe scheme, a grant which would give first time buyers a Government subsidy of up to €50,000 to purchase and restore a derelict building in a town centre location, could be a boon to Macroom’s main thoroughfares.

It’s worth pointing out that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien first disclosed the Croí Cónaithe Towns and Villages Scheme when he was quizzed by this reporter when he visited Macroom to open the Páirc TC Murray/Uí Mhuirithe development in May.

The problem of dereliction is no more serious in Macroom than other towns and villages around the county - and nationwide - but it is a problem of significant proportions in the town.

This problem has been highlighted in The Corkman and other media in recent months and rightly so.

A great deal of effort and investment is going into refurbishing the Briery Gap, currently making great strides, and the old St Colman’s Church of Ireland on Castle Street is in line for a refurbishment as well.

But all that effort is offset negatively by all the closed shops on the Main Street. These are premises which could be doing business and providing above-the-shop accommodation for single people or young couples as they start off in life.

The new Kool Kafé across from the post office is an example where a family took over a previously vacant premises and have turned it into a hive of activity and a much-needed hub for young people.

More of the same is required and given that we’re being given earlier times on a weekly basis for the opening of the bypass, it needs to be tackled as a matter of urgency.