Mitchelstown area obituaries from August 11 to 18

Albert Fitzgerald

The death occurred on August 13, after an illness, in Tullamore of Albert Fitzgerald.

The late Albert was in his late 50s and was a native of James Street, Mitchelstown. He had been employed as Managing Director of Mildlands Radio 103.

His Funeral was held from the family home, Mitchel House, Tullamore, on Monday with Cremation to Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday.

To his wife, Siobhán (née Butler); sons, Andrew and Stephen; sisters; brothers; and many friends, we tender our sincere sympathy.

Helen Fox

The death occurred on Saturday, August 13, of Helen Fox (née Fitzgibbon) at her residence in Scart, Kildorrery.

The late Helen was well-known locally. Her Funeral took place from the family home on Monday evening, with Removal to St Bartholomew’s Church, Kildorrery, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday followed by burial in the local cemetery.

To her husband, Tom; daughters, Ciara (Gill) and Grace (Bermingham); sons, James and Ronan; grandchildren, Eoghan, Neasa, Edith and Croiadh; sons-in-law, Mark (Gill) and Jack (Bermingham); daughter-in-law, Leoine; Ronan’s partner, Ena Brennan; sisters, Catherine Kelleher, Dympna (Galvin), Joan (Meehan) and Veronica Fitzgibbon; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; extended family; and friends, we tender our sincere sympathy.

Eleanor Condon

The death occurred on August 10 of Eleanor Condon (née Dennehy) at the Mercy University Hospital after an illness.

The late Eleanor, a native of Knockraha, was a very popular lady. There was a large attendance at her Removal on Thursday evening from the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, to the Church of Mary Conceived without Sin for Requiem Mass on Friday, followed by Burial to Brigown New Cemetery.

To her husband, Bernard; son, Brian; daughter, Miriam; daughter-in-law, Karen; son-in-law, Greg Murray; grandchildren, Rachel, Avril, Emily, Ava and Darragh; sisters Kay (Hand), Mary (Carroll) and Teresa (Galvin); brothers, James and Con; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; relatives; neighbours and many friends, we tender our sincere sympathy.

Dolly Eddery

The death occurred on August 10 of Dolly (Josephine) Eddery (née Mulready) in her 99th year at Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

The late Dolly was formerly of Scardgannon, Doneraile, and Ironmines, Mallow. Her Funeral was held from Stack’s Funeral Home, Doneraile, on Friday, with Requiem Mass on Saturday in Hazelwood Church followed by Burial to Oldcourt Cemetery.

To her daughters, Mary, Doreen, Ann, Breda and Frances; son, Jim; sons-in-law; sister-in-law, Mary; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; relatives; neighbours; and many friends, we tender our sincere sympathy.