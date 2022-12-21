Memories of Christmas from times past

It’s a sign of growing older, I suppose, that you keep on looking back on what happened in times past as the epitome of how things should be.

Growing older beats not growing older and the memories are like a box of Lyons Assorted Sweets, you know the box with the picture of a jolly Santa on the front, treats you can savour from time to time.

I have a recollection of going to Macroom to visit Santa in the Spar that used to be located across from the bus station in times gone by. That shop had an excellent toy store attached and it was there you could get a bike or all manners of playthings. There’s a warm glow to my memory of this, a reminiscence which lifts my spirit.

There would be a trip to Mescalls Coffee Shop for a soft drink and a freshly baked queen cake afterwards if we were well behaved and that was a good day out.

There was an event recently, a Macroom History Group talk about pantomimes in the town, which I missed due to a clash of fixtures.

That’s one thing I hope comes back when the Briery Gap re-opens next year. There are lots of local people with an immense talent for drama and music and art who need the platform of the local theatre to show off their talents and help lift all our spirits.

I’ve been hearing a lot on the radio about a certain production associated with a prominent TV show. Fair play to them to getting that musical on the road - but the best shows are those which are relevant to our own lived lives here in the Macroom town and hinterland community.

Produce it and the people will come.

In the meantime, enjoy Christmas and have a happy festive season.