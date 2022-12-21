Cork

Memories of Christmas from times past

Macroom Matters

Macroom Town Square at Christmas Expand

Macroom Town Square at Christmas

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

It’s a sign of growing older, I suppose, that you keep on looking back on what happened in times past as the epitome of how things should be.

Growing older beats not growing older and the memories are like a box of Lyons Assorted Sweets, you know the box with the picture of a jolly Santa on the front, treats you can savour from time to time.

