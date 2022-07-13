Macroom’s own North Melbourne Kangaroo!

ERIKA O’Shea’s powerhouse performances for Cork and her native Macroom have landed her a new berth, a long way from mid Cork, in the leafy suburbs of north Melbourne where the winged-foot wing back is lining out with the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos - the Roos to you and me.

Erika was recruited along with the Meath star, Vikki Wall. Vikki will line out in the Number 13 shirt while Erica will be at Number 14.

A student at UL where she was studying Health and Exercise Fitness in UL, her dream is one day to set up her own gym where she can help others achieve what they want with their bodies.

Now she’s living a slightly different dream in Australia where she is in a league with fourteen teams in total.

The season commences in the last weekend in August, and consists of ten home-and-away rounds and a four-week finals series, with the Grand Final to be held on the last weekend of November.

For now, it’s training time and an opportunity to get to grips with the oval ball. No doubt Erica will master that in no time and shortly she will be doing us proud in her new role in Oz.

It should see her back in Ireland for Christmas where she can continue her studies or take on new challenges before next Summer comes along and maybe a return trip to Australia.