Macroom to light up as part of Operation Transformation campaign

Macroom GAA is one of several clubs around the country getting involved in the Ireland Lights Up campaign which is allied to the Operation Transformation TV series. Pictured here is Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán CLG?GAA, at the launch of the initiative. Picture: David Fitzgeral (Sportsfile)

IF you’re up for a bit of Operation Transformation and the healthy living that entails, then this initiative from the GAA, which will be available in Macroom thanks to the local GAA and LGFA clubs, may be of interest.

Let’s face it, the return to the weighing scales after Christmas is not a welcome prospect and while weight is not the only measure of health, it is one that I, for one, am constantly battling with.