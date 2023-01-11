Macroom to light up as part of Operation Transformation campaign

Macroom Matters
IF you’re up for a bit of Operation Transformation and the healthy living that entails, then this initiative from the GAA, which will be available in Macroom thanks to the local GAA and LGFA clubs, may be of interest.
Let’s face it, the return to the weighing scales after Christmas is not a welcome prospect and while weight is not the only measure of health, it is one that I, for one, am constantly battling with.
So the initiative by the GAA whereby clubs are switching on their flood lights to enable people to walk around their pitches in the evenings is welcome indeed.
It gets underway in the Castle Grounds in Macroom this Wednesday at 7pm and continues until the conclusion of the Operation Transformation series in seven weeks time.
It’s one of the highlights of the RTÉ show when the camera roams the country to find communities getting involved in health initiatives like this.
As I know myself, trying to lose weight is venturing on to a personal battlefield and getting involved in an initiative like this can be helpful.