Macroom students have happiest of days at ‘Funmanway’

Close

corkman

LOOKING back on my schooldays in Coláiste Íosagáin, I don’t doubt they were happy even if there were days back then that there were niggling concerns.

But never did I get the opportunity the secondary pupils of today got.

The Transition Year students in McEgan College were brought paint-balling to Funmanway (sic) by their teachers. That wouldn’t have been something the teachers of my generation would have chanced, not with the stone cold killers in my class! I am speaking metaphorically by the way. We were really lovely lads!

