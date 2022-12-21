Macroom student Nora produces Christmas movie - can we call it ‘Elves Actually’?

First Year students at St Mary's Secondary School Macroom partiicipating in a film produced by Sixth Year student and up and coming film-maker Nora Twomey

THIS columnist may be taking a liberty in naming the latest production from local film director Nora Twomey, a 5th year student at St Mary’s in Macroom, as ‘Elves Actually’. But it is in the spirit of homage that I so do and it does feature three mischievious elves, played by first year students.

According to the St Mary’s Student Council Facebook page: “Nora is very passionate about filmmaking, she is on the Youth Council for the First Cut Film Festival and she had a short film which she made during lockdown, screened at the Urbanite Film festival in New York in June 2022. She was recognised as a future film maker with six of her peers at Cork County Hall two weeks ago and last week was awarded third place for her short film through Irish on fast fashion.