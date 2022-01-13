Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.6°C Dublin

Macroom shares its charms on RTÉ’s Nationwide

Macroom Matters

An iconic view of Macroom Castle and the leaping cat mural. The cat lived to leap again after the pint of the black stuff was painted over as it was found to be in breach of regulations for being too close to a school. Expand
Cois a'Ghaorthaidh is breátha in Éirinn agus is áille ar domhan/By the banks of the Gearagh, the finest in Ireland and the most beautiful in the world. A view of the Gearagh captured by RTÉ Nationwide photographer and Macroom man, Mícheál Mac Suibhne. Expand
Macroom Castle Expand
RTÉ Nationwide presenter Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh is taken on a tour of Macroom by Gerald Quinn. Expand
Conor McSweeney and, his partner, Lauralice, and their children at the Tábla workshop in Cúl a' Bhuacaigh. Expand
Blathnaid visits one of Macroom's fine coffee shops for some refreshments during the RTÉ Nationwide production in the town. Expand
Macroom Town Hall Expand
A view of the Gearagh Expand
The Gearagh outside Macroom Expand

Close

An iconic view of Macroom Castle and the leaping cat mural. The cat lived to leap again after the pint of the black stuff was painted over as it was found to be in breach of regulations for being too close to a school.

An iconic view of Macroom Castle and the leaping cat mural. The cat lived to leap again after the pint of the black stuff was painted over as it was found to be in breach of regulations for being too close to a school.

Cois a'Ghaorthaidh is breátha in Éirinn agus is áille ar domhan/By the banks of the Gearagh, the finest in Ireland and the most beautiful in the world. A view of the Gearagh captured by RTÉ Nationwide photographer and Macroom man, Mícheál Mac Suibhne.

Cois a'Ghaorthaidh is breátha in Éirinn agus is áille ar domhan/By the banks of the Gearagh, the finest in Ireland and the most beautiful in the world. A view of the Gearagh captured by RTÉ Nationwide photographer and Macroom man, Mícheál Mac Suibhne.

Macroom Castle

Macroom Castle

RTÉ Nationwide presenter Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh is taken on a tour of Macroom by Gerald Quinn.

RTÉ Nationwide presenter Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh is taken on a tour of Macroom by Gerald Quinn.

Conor McSweeney and, his partner, Lauralice, and their children at the Tábla workshop in Cúl a' Bhuacaigh.

Conor McSweeney and, his partner, Lauralice, and their children at the Tábla workshop in Cúl a' Bhuacaigh.

Blathnaid visits one of Macroom's fine coffee shops for some refreshments during the RTÉ Nationwide production in the town.

Blathnaid visits one of Macroom's fine coffee shops for some refreshments during the RTÉ Nationwide production in the town.

Macroom Town Hall

Macroom Town Hall

A view of the Gearagh

A view of the Gearagh

The Gearagh outside Macroom

The Gearagh outside Macroom

/

An iconic view of Macroom Castle and the leaping cat mural. The cat lived to leap again after the pint of the black stuff was painted over as it was found to be in breach of regulations for being too close to a school.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

THERE was a time, a far away era, in which being ‘on television’ merely was a sufficient cause to generate star quality in the locality. As years went by, this excitement was replaced by a sense of ennui, ho-hum and yerrah yeah. Today’s generation wouldn’t even come into the sitting room to watch themselves on TV. But I have to say that the Nationwide edition featuring stories from Macroom and its environs was a refreshing antidote to the vitriol of the social media. Here were stories really well told by the excellent story-tellers all presented with friendly unfussiness by Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh. Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of The Corkman as Conor McSweeney and his partner, Lauralice, featured on these pages before with their Tábla workshop in Cúl a’Bhuacaigh and Kevin Corcoran, ecologist and author, told the story of the Gearagh so well here in a feature about his new book not so long ago either. Filmed in the height of Summer, Macroom has rarely looked better. And that’s very much before the transformation trumpeted in these pages in recent weeks takes place in the coming months. Work is already beginning on The Briery Gap. Hats off to the Nationwide crew for their really brilliant presentation of the town and while Blathnaid was a radiant presence in front of the camera, local Mícheál Mac Suibhne was behind the camera framing some lovely images of the town, the Gearagh and the work going on in the Tábla workshop. It’s a programme well worth enduring the trials and tribulations of trying to access it on the RTÉ Player!

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy