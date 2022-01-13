Macroom shares its charms on RTÉ’s Nationwide

THERE was a time, a far away era, in which being ‘on television’ merely was a sufficient cause to generate star quality in the locality. As years went by, this excitement was replaced by a sense of ennui, ho-hum and yerrah yeah. Today’s generation wouldn’t even come into the sitting room to watch themselves on TV. But I have to say that the Nationwide edition featuring stories from Macroom and its environs was a refreshing antidote to the vitriol of the social media. Here were stories really well told by the excellent story-tellers all presented with friendly unfussiness by Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh. Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of The Corkman as Conor McSweeney and his partner, Lauralice, featured on these pages before with their Tábla workshop in Cúl a’Bhuacaigh and Kevin Corcoran, ecologist and author, told the story of the Gearagh so well here in a feature about his new book not so long ago either. Filmed in the height of Summer, Macroom has rarely looked better. And that’s very much before the transformation trumpeted in these pages in recent weeks takes place in the coming months. Work is already beginning on The Briery Gap. Hats off to the Nationwide crew for their really brilliant presentation of the town and while Blathnaid was a radiant presence in front of the camera, local Mícheál Mac Suibhne was behind the camera framing some lovely images of the town, the Gearagh and the work going on in the Tábla workshop. It’s a programme well worth enduring the trials and tribulations of trying to access it on the RTÉ Player!