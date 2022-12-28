Macroom Park Run organisers looking for volunteers as last run of 2022 takes place

Macroom Matters
DO you ever wonder why, in the run up to Christmas, TV, radio and even this beloved newspaper features articles and photographs on how to stuff in that last calorie to put your belt under increasing pressure.
And then as soon the dishes are cleared away after Christmas Day’s banquet, the emphasis turns with lightning speed to photographs, videos and articles inspiring you to get fit once again and shake off those Christmas calories.
I always thought it was a cunning marketing plan - but, then, I’m a cynical journalist.
This is, by the way, a wordy introduction to the next item, the last Park Run of 2022 is happening in Macroom’s Demesne on Saturday morning and volunteers are needed.
These include a tail walker - which sounds like a job I would be suited for - as well as a pacer, a few marshalls, some one to help with scanning and another few to help with the pre-event set up. If you can help, email macroomcastledemesne@parkrun.com.
The 5k run gets underway at 9.30 am on Saturday morning. Fair play to the runners!