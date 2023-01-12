Macroom Guides win prestigious national trophy

MacEgan Senior Branch members have been taking part in the National SB Challenge for the past twelve months.

This culminated with interviews and a presentation at the Senior Branch Weekend 2022, which was held at the Glendalough International Hostel in County Wicklow.

The group had to complete a minimum of ten challenges from a prescribed list. Those chosen by the Macroom Unit included: attending the South West Regional Camp in the summer and the Regional Conference and Ventact in the autumn; taking part in a variety of water sports; holding a vegan rainbow themed picnic; completing the hike requirements for the Bronze and Silver Gaisce Awards in the Spring; research into the rights of children with special needs; completing First Aid courses; running two camps for Guides and achieving the Junior Campcraft qualification and making a camp songbook and camp blankets to display all the badges we had achieved in Brownies and Guides.

The group also visited the Newton Room in DCU; Blackrock Observatory; attended a workshop with members of the EPONA – the Equal Physics Opportunities Network in Academia - in UCC; had a tour of Janssen Pharmaceuticals with talks on the research and products produced there; painted fairy doors for the camp field in Caum; helped to run bases at HeyJinks in Farran Wood and produced a number of TikTok videos of the many events during the year.

On arrival at Glendalough, there were ice breaker activities to get to know one other and then the Senior Branch members divided into groups to make a chair...out of balloons.

Then followed the interviews for the Challenge by the assessing panel. The highlight of the trip was the picturesque hike around Glendalough on Saturday observing a variety of glacial features, the round tower and our favourite - ducks! Following a number of workshops, we then presented our Challenge to the entire group.

To end the fun weekend with a bang and to great surprise and excitement, the unit successfully won the Senior Branch Challenge and they rocked home with a lovely trophy!