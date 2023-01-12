Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Macroom Guides win prestigious national trophy

Macroom Matters

Members of the Macroom Branch of the Guides who triumphed in the Senior Branch Challenge Cup. Expand

Close

Members of the Macroom Branch of the Guides who triumphed in the Senior Branch Challenge Cup.

Members of the Macroom Branch of the Guides who triumphed in the Senior Branch Challenge Cup.

Members of the Macroom Branch of the Guides who triumphed in the Senior Branch Challenge Cup.

corkman

MacEgan Senior Branch members have been taking part in the National SB Challenge for the past twelve months.

This culminated with interviews and a presentation at the Senior Branch Weekend 2022, which was held at the Glendalough International Hostel in County Wicklow.

Privacy