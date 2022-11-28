Macroom first year students gain benefit from well being class

Some of the St. Mary's First Years involved in the wellbeing class - Liadhan, Emer, Mollie, Sophia, and Romy.

FIRST year students at St Mary’s Secondary School have been very busy this year in their new Wellbeing module; ‘Biodiversity and Grow Your Own’.

The Chapel Hill School of Art have kindly allowed our 1st Year students to use the raised beds once used by the Mercy Sisters to grow veg for their own consumption.

Fast forward to 2022 and the students are recultivating this area for their own use to apply sustainability in action.

In an era of increased scrutiny into our food sources, reducing carbon miles and the amount of chemicals that go into growing food; old skills are being utilised once again to obtain fresh garden produce from outside our doorsteps.

Moreover, with inflation in food prices and rising transport costs, growing your own is now making financial sense. However, this all takes a lot of work and knowledge to get the soil prepared for sowing, maintaining it to keep it weed free, to having it ready for harvest and then storing the produce correctly for the winter.

Lots of planning and preparation has gone into this project for the students and it will take a while to develop properly bit as the seanfhocal says ‘De réir a chéile, a thogtar na caisleáin’.

Maith sibh a dhaltaí!